A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday, 18 days after a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted in February, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
Matthew Hann, a resident of unincorporated San Mateo County, was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation and sexual penetration, both felonies, suspected in connection with a February sexual assault of a woman in a car parked outside a restaurant-bar on the 400 block of Capistrano Road in Half Moon Bay.
The victim did not report the attack to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office until Aug. 6. An arrest warrant was then issued for Hann, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hann was booked Saturday into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
