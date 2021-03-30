A man was arrested for a March 15 incident in which a man was taken to the hospital for major nonlife-threatening after being assaulted by a group of men who had been drinking at a wine bar in Redwood City.
Police said they were able to identify a suspect, Aldo Medina-Valenzuela, 30, and conducted surveillance on his residence. He was arrested March 26, after he was seen leaving in a red Camaro that was associated with the earlier incident, according to police.
At about 2:18 a.m. March 15, Redwood City police responded to the location at 840 Brewster Ave., just north of downtown on the report of a fight.
Officers located the victim, who was unconscious with head injuries. Witnesses said he had been punched and fell to the ground, where he was punched and kicked. The suspects then fled the area in several vehicles in different directions, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact Redwood City Police Detective Joe O’Gorman at (650) 780-7147 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
