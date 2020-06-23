An Oakland man was arrested early Friday morning for breaking into Capuchino High School in San Bruno and attempting to steal $8,000 worth of musical instruments, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Jason Erb, 33, has been charged with two felonies, including second-degree commercial burglary and grand theft, Wagstaffe said. He’s in jail on $250 bail based on a temporary bail schedule in place due to COVID-19.
The San Bruno Police Department was alerted when the high school’s silent alarm went off at 2:38 a.m. June 19. Upon arrival, Erb was found with a backpack filled with burglary tools after allegedly removing numerous musical instruments from inside, including four trumpets and an electric guitar.
Erb, who already had a warrant out for his arrest for a separate crime, told police he was a local trying to ensure the school was safe, but a school official confirmed he had no business being on site, Wagstaffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.