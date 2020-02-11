An Uber driver who prosecutors say argued with his passenger, told the man to get out of the vehicle in South San Francisco and then struck him in the head with a metal pipe was held to answer Monday on felony assault charges.
Arraignment of Sacramento resident Mohamed A. Alshwaiat, 24, is set for Feb. 24.
Alshwaiat was driving the passenger from San Francisco to South San Francisco on Dec. 13 when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.
The victim punched the defendant several times in the face with closed fists to defend himself, prosecutors said.
Both the victim and defendant were taken to the hospital, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.