Mohamed Alshwaiat

Mohamed Alshwaiat

An Uber driver who prosecutors say argued with his passenger, told the man to get out of the vehicle in South San Francisco and then struck him in the head with a metal pipe was held to answer Monday on felony assault charges.

Arraignment of Sacramento resident Mohamed A. Alshwaiat, 24, is set for Feb. 24.

Alshwaiat was driving the passenger from San Francisco to South San Francisco on Dec. 13 when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.

The victim punched the defendant several times in the face with closed fists to defend himself, prosecutors said.

Both the victim and defendant were taken to the hospital, according to prosecutors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription