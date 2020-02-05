A Pacifica man who prosecutors say told his girlfriend to send drugs to him at the county jail in Redwood City was held to answer charges Tuesday and will be arraigned Feb. 14.
Daniel Christopher Dance, 37, directed Alisha Maria Duran, 31, to conceal suboxone in the overlap of an envelope and mail it to him, prosecutors said.
She sent letters to Dance in 2019 and the two discussed this in phone calls from the jail, according to prosecutors.
The San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force obtained a search warrant for the woman’s home and located suboxone film, a baggie with fentanyl residue and a methamphetamine pipe, prosecutors said.
Duran, 30, pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy in 2019 and was placed on three years supervised probation and 180 days county jail, prosecutors said.
