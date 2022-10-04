Around 60 people were in attendance to celebrate a Flag Raising Ceremony in Colma Sept. 21 commemorating the 31st anniversary of Armenian Independence from Russian rule.
The ceremony included Burlingame business owner John Kervanian receiving a proclamation recognizing Sept. 21 as Armenian Independence Day.
“When I received the call that they were going to raise the flag, I was very emotional about it because it shows that towns in San Mateo County care about the Armenian community,” Kervanian said.
In 1976, Kervanian, who was 9 at the time, immigrated to South San Francisco from Beirut, Lebanon. His grandparents were genocide survivors when they immigrated to the United States in the early ’70s. He built a life for himself in San Mateo County and prides himself as a resident of the county and his Armenian heritage.
Sept. 21 was a day filled with joy, Kervanian said, and he is thankful for the county but also reminded that he can’t forget the past and current struggles with which Armenia is contending.
The ceremony came after the news of a border clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on Sept. 13, when 100 troops, 50 on both sides, were killed during a fight, according to the Associated Press.
“Right now, Armenia is going through some major turmoil, where Azerbaijan, with the help of Turkey, is invading Armenia,” Kervanian said. “Every day they attack Armenia, they cause major issues, they kill and injure Armenian soldiers and civilians.”
There are currently over 50,000 Armenians in San Mateo County and over a million in the state, two notable U.S. representatives Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, are both of Armenian descent, Kervanian added.
On Sept. 17, Speier, Eshoo, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region, according to a press release.
“For far too long, Azerbaijan has committed atrocities against Armenian servicemembers and civilians with impunity. From the horrific mutilation of servicemembers’ bodies, to beheadings, to the deliberate targeting of medical facilities and religious sites, Azerbaijan has repeatedly shown utter disdain for basic human dignity and international law,” Speier said in a press release.
