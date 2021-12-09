A San Carlos man was taken into custody without incident with the help of crisis negotiations and psychiatric response Monday evening after threatening to kill another person, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:06 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived and the person being threatened was able to exit safely. The deputies used time and distance to come with a plan before attempting contact. They discovered the man to be intoxicated and in crisis. He agreed to leave the home and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A firearm and two pellet guns were recovered and seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
