Three search and arrest warrants in San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara counties were served Thursday to snare two men and a juvenile involved in an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 2901 S. Norfolk St. in San Mateo Sept. 24.
At about 8:39 p.m. that night, someone entered the station and displayed a handgun before demanding money from the clerk, who did before the suspect fled. After an investigation, San Mateo police determined with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies that they were responsible for eight known armed robberies in multiple counties. The three were arrested through the North Central SWAT team, SMPD and other law enforcement and an AR-15 and two handguns were confiscated as evidence, according to police.
The men were identified as James Latu Williams, 19, of San Mateo; Jeremiah Manor, 19, of Oakland, and the 17-year-old juvenile out of San Jose.
