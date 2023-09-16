San Mateo police have arrested a San Francisco man for an armed carjacking of a van near 42nd Avenue and Edison Street Friday afternoon.
At about 12:26 p.m. Sept. 15, officers responded to the location and sent out a countywide “be on the lookout” for a white van. Soon, Brisbane police spotted it going north on Highway 101 and pursued the suspect into San Francisco and onto city streets. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Market Street and Octavia Boulevard in San Francisco. The suspect, identified as Jose Ramirez Marquez, 18, of Richmond, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident. A loaded unregistered pistol was found in Marquez’ possession. Marquez was placed under arrest for multiple felony charges and booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to police.
