San Bruno police are on the lookout for a man who pointed a handgun at another man while he was getting into his white 2012 Chevy Malibu at The Shops at Tanforan Tuesday afternoon.
At about 12:50 p.m. March 3, police responded to the Target parking structure on the report of an armed carjacking. The man got the car and was last seen heading north on El Camino Real. The man is described as Polynesian or Hispanic, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and bandana covering the lower part of his face, according to police.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.