A man charged with arson after prosecutors said he set a blaze and ran naked through a San Mateo neighborhood is scheduled for an April 9 preliminary hearing.
Sa Iosia has pleaded not guilty to three felonies and one misdemeanor after a Feb. 24, 2019, fire that destroyed 500 square feet of the kitchen and garage of his home on the 600 block of Sylvan Avenue Feb. 24, according to prosecutors.
Firefighters responding to reports of the fire at 10:40 p.m. found newspapers on top of the kitchen stove with a propane tank next to it and accelerant on the carpet nearby, prosecutors have said.
Neighbors reported they saw Iosia running naked after the fire, according to prosecutors.
