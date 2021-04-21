Applications are now open for residents who want to serve on a San Mateo County commission that will study and recommend draft boundaries for the five supervisorial districts based on the 2020 Census.
“Diversity and inclusion — those are guiding principles here in San Mateo County and those qualities are what we are looking for on this extremely important Commission,” David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.
All applications will be forwarded to a committee formed by and composed of local chapter members of the League of Women Voters. Commissioners must be residents of San Mateo County and elected officials are not eligible, according to the county.
The selection process will prioritize applicants associated with good government, civil rights, civic engagement and community groups or organizations that are active in the county, including those active in language minority communities, with the goal of forming a commission with membership that is geographically diverse and consistent with the county’s emphasis on valuing diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the county.
The League of Women Voters will recommend candidates to the Board of Supervisors, which will make the final selection at a public meeting. The board is expected to select 11 residents, plus one or more alternates, according to the county.
Following an extensive public outreach process, the commission will recommend draft district boundaries to the Board of Supervisors, which approves and adopts a final map. It is anticipated that the Commission’s work will be completed by the end of 2021. However, applicants should be willing and able to serve longer if necessary
Go to cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines for more information and background. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.