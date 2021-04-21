Daily Journal SM Local Government Generic logo.jpg

Applications are now open for residents who want to serve on a San Mateo County commission that will study and recommend draft boundaries for the five supervisorial districts based on the 2020 Census.

“Diversity and inclusion — those are guiding principles here in San Mateo County and those qualities are what we are looking for on this extremely important Commission,” David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.

All applications will be forwarded to a committee formed by and composed of local chapter members of the League of Women Voters. Commissioners must be residents of San Mateo County and elected officials are not eligible, according to the county.

The selection process will prioritize applicants associated with good government, civil rights, civic engagement and community groups or organizations that are active in the county, including those active in language minority communities, with the goal of forming a commission with membership that is geographically diverse and consistent with the county’s emphasis on valuing diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the county.

The League of Women Voters will recommend candidates to the Board of Supervisors, which will make the final selection at a public meeting. The board is expected to select 11 residents, plus one or more alternates, according to the county.

Following an extensive public outreach process, the commission will recommend draft district boundaries to the Board of Supervisors, which approves and adopts a final map. It is anticipated that the Commission’s work will be completed by the end of 2021. However, applicants should be willing and able to serve longer if necessary

Go to cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines for more information and background. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 4.

