San Mateo County is seeking residents to serve on its Civil Grand Jury for the next term, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
Those eligible include anyone who has been a resident of San Mateo County for more than one year, is a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old, of ordinary intelligence, sound judgment and good character, with sufficient knowledge of the English language and who is not an elected public official.
Applications can be obtained online at sanmateocourt.org/documents/grand_jury/application_form.pdf, by phone at (650) 261-5066, or by writing to the following address: Grand Jury Clerk, Court Executive Office, 400 County Center, Redwood City, CA 94063.
