Residents across San Mateo County could see smoke in the Kings Mountain Road area beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, while the San Mateo County Fire Department/Cal Fire plans to conduct vegetation management pile burning near the entrance of Huddart Park.
This is the final stage of the Kings Mountain Road Emergency Shaded Fuel Break project. In early 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency, and asked that 35 high-risk areas across the state receive immediate wildfire-mitigation work. Weather-permitting, and in accordance with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s Burn Day policy, crews will burn trees that fell victim to Sudden Oak Death. They will also burn mastication debris from recent project work, according to fire officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.