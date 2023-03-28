This winter has been one atmospheric river forecast after another and Peninsula residents should hold on tight to their umbrellas because a National Weather Service meteorologist anticipates more rain and high winds for the next few days.
NWS meteorologist Rick Canepa said another atmospheric river is anticipated to roll through the county with the NWS issuing a wind advisory for Tuesday and warning heavy winds will begin around 5 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Winds are anticipated to sustain around 25-30 mph and occasional gusts up to 50 mph.
“These cool season systems we are seeing are reflective of the type of winter we have had. Now we are entering spring, but the weather still has plenty of momentum from winter that could carry us into the next few weeks,” Canepa said.
An atmospheric river, also known as a pineapple express, is a tropical storm oftentimes coming from the Hawaiian and Philippines islands. It carries heavy water vapors and strong winds, Canepa said. The low pressure system on its way to the county started a few hundred miles off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, he said.
The Bayside of the county will accumulate around an inch of rain through Wednesday’s showers and Canepa said on Wednesday there is a chance for thunderstorms.
“An increase in sun angle — the more the sun is able to warm the ground when we have cold air it turns into a more unstable atmosphere, which means the atmosphere wants to be forced upward and it blossoms into showers and sometimes thunderstorms depending on how much instability is in the atmosphere,” Canepa said.
The storm will bring a lot more rain and wind to the higher elevation areas like Skyline Boulevard and on the coastside. Canepa said those areas are likely to accumulate 2-3 inches of rain.
He said some localized flooding may occur but mostly due to poor drainage conditions rather than mass amounts of rain. There will be a break from the rain beginning Thursday or Friday. However, Friday evening there will be a slight chance the rain returns, according to the NWS website.
Residents can expect temperatures to remain cold for the week with lows in the mid- to low 40s and highs in the upper 50s. The 10 to 14 day outlook will continue to give us an above normal chance of rain and below normal temperatures, Canepa said. The low pressure systems are built for rain and cold weather and once that air begins to lift and the sun is able to bring warm air to the ground, then it will start to feel more like spring, he said.
“We are caught up in this northwest wind flow and the momentum from winter is still with us,” Canepa said. “Maybe rain late into this weekend and early next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.