The Apple Store in Burlingame was hit by yet another smash-and-grab theft on Monday after the same location was hit three times in August. Just after 9 p.m., four male suspects stole numerous electronic devices from the store at 1301 Burlingame Ave. and fled in a blue Honda sedan, said Burlingame police Sgt. Jason Roberts.
There were no injuries, no weapons were seen and an investigation is ongoing, he added.
In August, there were three thefts at the same store, including two incidents in the same day in which an estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
In each of those incidents, the suspects were males between the ages of 16 and 21, Roberts said in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.