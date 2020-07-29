Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital received a $10 million gift from a private foundation in the Bay Area, which wishes to remain anonymous. The donation was made through the Sequoia Hospital Foundation, and will be applied to substantial renovations in the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute.
“Sequoia Hospital is proud of our rich history in the field of cardiac and vascular medicine,” said Bill Graham, Sequoia Hospital president and CEO. “Within our Heart and Vascular Institute’s cath labs, nationally renowned cardiac electrophysiologists continue to pioneer leading research and development of heart rhythm management treatment and devices, making Sequoia one of the highest performing institutions on the West Coast. The partnership of philanthropy enables us to look ahead and empowers us to advance our patient care and outcomes even more quickly in this area.”
Like medical facilities across the nation and globe, Sequoia Hospital has had to divert much of its financial resources to the COVID-19 response and cannot fund updates to nonCOVID- 19 hospital programs and projects. The $10 million gift to Sequoia Hospital represents the most significant single donation in the history of the Sequoia Hospital Foundation
To learn more about how to support the Sequoia Hospital Foundation call (650) 367-5657 or visit sequoiahospitalfoundation.org. Visit dignityhealth.org/sequoia to learn more about Sequoia Hospital.
