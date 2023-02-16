Moving to California was an easy choice for Vanessa Shive, an Ecuadorian artist now living in San Mateo and creating illustrations inspired by the day-to-day life of Bay Area residents and the region’s sprawling architecture.
Shive has been in the Bay since she was 17. She moved here five years ago to study at the Academy of Art in San Francisco. Over that time she’s created designs for Harper’s Bazaar, Facebook and health companies while curating art displays for various companies and exploring other mediums.
But Shive didn’t always plan to be an artist. Initially, her thought was she would follow in her brother’s footsteps and pursue software engineering, another quintessential Bay Area career. Shive and her brother both wound up in the Bay Area and, despite a shift in career choice, technology would still end up playing a major role in her work.
“California was always in the picture,” Shive said. “Having that family support is very crucial for me and people from my culture.”
Shive’s passion for the arts bloomed during her senior year of high school in Ecuador. She had been exposed to more traditional styles of art like classical drawing geared toward architecture but, hungry for more, her parents enrolled her in oil painting classes.
She’d long loved watching short films and found inspiration from other teens participating in international film festivals. It was while watching films released during a Chilean film festival that Shive said her ambitions began to morph and she started to see herself reflected in some of the student directors experiencing success.
Faced with a dilemma — whether she should pursue a career in technology or chase after a career in the arts — Shive chose the arts. In Ecuador, Shive said professional opportunities in creative fields were limited.
Her parents had accepted Shive, like her brother, would travel for school but her pursuing the arts was cause for some concern, she said. After some tag-team convincing between her and her brother about the varying careers she could pursue, Shive said her parents offered her full support.
Shive had some soul searching of her own to do too. She had considered applying to programs in Paris but had also fallen in love with the art scene in the Bay Area while visiting her brother. Unsure on what to do, Shive reached out to older classmates who had experienced their own success in the arts and was encouraged to apply to the Academy of Art.
The culture of the Bay, having family here and her acceptance letter to the academy made her decision to relocate to the Golden State all that much easier.
“I knew I wanted to pursue animation somewhere else and to have a stable career, which is why I decided to move here,” Shive said about her reason for deciding to relocate to California. “I’m very happy I moved here.”
While at the Academy of Art, Shive learned about anatomy and perspective and worked with charcoal, pencil, graphite and oil painting, all important foundational skills for what would become Shive’s main medium, digital art. She also helped form a Women In Animation group, which hosted events and speaking engagements where industry professionals would offer guidance and insight into the field.
The group was meaningful for Shive who noted animation is an industry largely dominated by men. The connections she made helped propel her career and created a safe space where she and her friends can bounce around ideas, discuss job opportunities or talk about rates. Since graduating with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2021, Shive has freelanced for Harper’s Bazaar, honing her editorial skills, was a visual development mentee with Pixar Animation Studios where she grew her studio work, and was an intern with PostureHealth, developing health-centered visuals.
Currently, she juggles her full-time job curating art displays for hotels, hospitals, apartment buildings and other businesses across the Bay with her freelance work for companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Hours can be long, but Shive said she finds balance by making sure she steps away from her computer screen.
Her more personal work takes her to places around the Bay Area. She’s drawn to sketching the region’s Victorian architecture and often finds herself watching people in public spaces in search of inspiration.
In one piece shared on Shive’s Instagram account, she walks her followers through the two-hour process of turning a blank page into a city parade route featuring a looming creature held by strings and amazed onlookers. In another, lines are filled in and removed until a content looking mermaid is being playfully nudged by a fish.
Shive plays with color. While some of her work sticks to black and white, allowing her to emphasize the use of light, others are warm and bright, pulling the viewer into a decorative pastel room or a lively city walk.
Regardless of where Shive takes her viewer, she said she’s always looking to pull them into a story and to capture a feeling within her pieces.
“I think that’s what I’m always trying to do with my personal work and thankfully people saw the passion I put into it,” Shive said.
In the future, Shive said she would like to explore making a short film, an artform she’s admired since high school. But ultimately, Shive said she isn’t ready or interested in committing to only one medium or career path.
Instead, she said she’ll continue to expand her freelance clients while pursuing other creative endeavors.
“I don’t have to be married to one thing,” Shive said. “I don’t want to be stuck to one field. I want to explore different mediums and spaces where my art can evolve.”
