With an uncontrolled wildfire blazing through the rugged terrain near the county’s southern border, officials declared a state of emergency to reinforce a response diminished under the weight of mounting catastrophes.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 19, with hopes of helping local agencies gather resources needed to fight the wildfire started by lightning over the weekend.
Calling it the largest fire San Mateo County has seen in a century, County Manager Mike Callagy detailed the difficulties associated with receiving aid when more than 300 other fires are burning across the state.
“We are just going to have to be patient and wait our turn,” said Callagy.
County Supervisor Don Horsley shared a similar sentiment.
“Because of the fact there’s so many fires throughout the state of California we really have had to rely solely on our local volunteer fire departments and our local fire departments who have done a fabulous job,” he said. Horsley bolstered that sentiment with hopefulness that state and Federal officials also declare a similar emergency, smoothing the path for financial aid.
The CZU August Lightning Complex Fires, three separate fires converging into one, burned more than 25,000 acres with no containment, prompting evacuations for more than 1,000 San Mateo County residents.
There are roughly 40 engines, 20 water trucks, several helicopters, 10 hand crews, 10 bulldozers and a special management team on site to fight the blaze which Callagy said is especially difficult because of the area’s unforgiving conditions.
Adding to the challenging nature of the effort is the inability to capture aerial images of the fire due to limited equipment and unfriendly terrain, said Cal Fire representatives.
Nearly 600 firefighters are on the ground, some working in 48-hour shifts to impede the fire’s progress. At least 20 homes have been damaged, according to a press conference Wednesday evening and there are no deaths associated with the fire, though three firefighters were injured.
The fire casted smoke and ash across the region, sending air quality levels plummeting to unhealthy levels and yielding a spare the air alert expected to span through the rest of the week.
Cal Fire officials bleakly assessed the evolving hazard, saying it threatens to grow into one of the largest fires in Northern California, pushing toward populated areas in La Honda, Pescadero, Boulder Creek and Bonny Doon.
In all, more than 22,000 people received evacuation orders in the thickly wooden region. An evacuation center that had originally been established at Pescadero High School was moved to Half Moon Bay High School.
Beyond the displaced residents, animals were evacuated from farms and ranches in the area, including hundreds of horses, cows, mules, pigs and turkeys.
For his part, Callagy said teams are capably administering the special aid needed in unique circumstance because responders have been preparing since the start of the pandemic for this sort of emergency.
“We started to plan for an event like this where we have a crisis within a crisis,” he said.
Families displaced by the fire with no other safe place to stay have been offered hotel rooms, adding to the county’s growing list of those needing shelter during the pandemic.
Roughly 100 evacuees are staying in hotels, where they are instructed to keep a safe distance from all other guests, wear masks and limit interactions in shared spaces such as elevators or other common areas.
“These are times unlike any other,” said Callagy, acknowledging complications associated with responding to a wildfire and pandemic at the same time.
There are 7,321 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Mateo County, with 127 deaths linked to the virus. There are 57 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 13 of those are in intensive care units, according to the county’s website.
Following a hiccup in the state’s reporting system, county officials are growing more confident in the accuracy of the most recent public health data while still maintaining some reservations.
Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said officials are uncertain when they will feel completely comfortable with the figures, and will take an alert off the county’s website regarding potential inaccuracies when appropriate.
In the meantime, local officials continue lobbying state counterparts to consider removing San Mateo County from the watchlist, which limits the amount of businesses can operate.
San Francisco is expected to soon join Santa Cruz, Placer and San Diego among counties which all have fallen off the list since Friday, when state public health officials unfroze the list after addressing the reporting glitch.
Meanwhile, Callagy said local officials still have no sense of whether San Mateo County’s status will soon change.
“I don’t think we have any idea,” said Callagy, regarding the county’s path toward moving off the watchlist.
Until such a move is complete, hair salons, barber shops, other personal care facilities, gyms, places of worship and office buildings performing nonessential work are prohibited. Some parts of the county have amended policies to allow outdoor operations for those in the impacted industries.
Acknowledging the variety of exhaustive efforts needed to protect the county’s health and advocate for local businesses while providing for those threatened by the fires, Callagy admired all those defending San Mateo County.
Noting the county’s emergency operation center was moving toward virtual operations as the need for urgent response to the pandemic lessened, Callagy said that direction immediately shifted once the fires started. Teams immediately returned to the center where they are collaborating with Cal Fire representatives to coordinate the response to the blaze, said Callagy.
Looking ahead, Callagy said weather conditions do not look favorable. Nodding to the dry climate and unpredictable winds which have contributed to the fire’s rapid spread, Callagy said officials are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.
“We are just watching and waiting,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.