Allison Gamlen

Allison Gamlen has always believed the show must go on. During the depths of the pandemic, when schools were shuttered and many children were suffering from fear and isolation, the arts educator fought to keep her students engaged.

When she realized some kids were turning their cameras off and playing video games during her Zoom drama class, she decided to hold some rehearsals in person, in the park. It was important to her that her students keep learning about the arts, but it was even more important to give them a space to connect. These outdoor rehearsals were entirely optional. Students kept their distance and wore masks, but they still found great comfort in that bond.

