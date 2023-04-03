Two people were arrested in Pacifica on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from a local grocery store.
Nalaisia Ward, 20, of San Francisco, and another 17-year-old female San Francisco resident were both arrested after being stopped by Pacifica police for allegedly speeding near Hickey Boulevard and Firecrest Avenue at about 3 p.m., police said in a press release Friday.
