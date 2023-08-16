A man accused of robbing a South San Francisco bank on two separate occasions declined a plea deal Tuesday, Aug. 15, foregoing a potential four-years state prison maximum to instead stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Damion Shoemaker, 48, is charged with two counts of robbery of the Chase Bank on McLellan Drive, prosecutors said.
Shoemaker allegedly first robbed the bank the morning of Nov. 28, 2022, by putting a gun on the table and ordering the teller to give him all the money, prosecutors said. The teller provided the money, and he walked out with $2,047.
He allegedly went back to the same bank on Dec. 28, did the same thing again, and got away with $1,355. A police investigation identified him based on his car, and he was arrested on Jan. 19, 2023.
The plea deal would have meant Shoemaker admits to one count felony robbery. His trial date is set for Sept. 1 and if convicted, he could serve up to six years state prison, according to the DA’s Office.
