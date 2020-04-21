Two men accused of robbing a San Mateo jewelry store while armed in 2018 have been charged with 21 felonies by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jimmy Brionez, 23, and accomplice Edward Romero allegedly stole $130,000 worth of jewelry from the Shane Co. jewelry store located at 690 Concar Drive, on Oct. 30, 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The two entered the store at 2:30 p.m. and ordered everyone to the ground while Brionez was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and Romero smashed the display cases with a hammer, the District Attorney’s Office said. There were 21 employees and customers in the store at the time of the alleged robbery.
San Mateo Police Department detectives in an investigation tied the two men to the above incident through another armed robbery committed in Walnut Creek, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Brionez was already serving a sentence in San Quentin State Prison for crimes committed in another jurisdiction when detectives charged him in connection to the San Mateo robbery. The charges include armed robbery, assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. The two have pleaded not guilty.
Brionez is in custody on no bail and Romero is in custody on $750,000 bail. The case is set for jury trial June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.