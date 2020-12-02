A man accused of raping three women in San Mateo and Redwood City has a preliminary hearing date of Feb. 11 set in San Mateo County Superior Court, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Alejandro Guevara, 27, of Redwood City, is accused of raping three women in three separate incidents during the summer before being arrested by San Mateo police. The preliminary hearing will be for all three charges of rape and will decide if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. The prosecution is seeking up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Guevara is in custody on $10 million bail. His initial felony arraignment was Aug. 13.
Guevara was first charged with allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman Aug. 5 while she was waiting at a bus stop at Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real. Guevara allegedly attacked, dragged her behind a newsstand and sexually assaulted her multiple times, including after she was unconscious, the DA’s office said. She was then found by a passing jogger. He is also accused of raping another woman 1 a.m. July 9 in Redwood City near the main library and another woman on June 4 at 10:56 p.m. in the Caltrain parking garage in Redwood City. Police found Guevara after getting help from the public in identifying potential leads.
