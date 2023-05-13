The man alleged to have killed his child’s mother in San Carlos by nearly severing her head in September pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday, May 11, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Landaeta, 33, allegedly killed Karina Castro, 27, in San Carlos on Sept. 8 of last year. Castro was killed after being struck many times in the neck area with the sword. Following the alleged crime, Landaeta walked away and then returned to the scene within minutes of police arriving, not saying anything, the DA’s Office previously said.
The pair were engaged in a face-to-face argument in the street outside her apartment complex near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. The argument was allegedly over the custody of their 1-year-old child, who was inside the apartment.
“The doctors will interview him and give him some tests, look for any mental health history and write a report on their opinion to see if he meets the criteria for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity,” Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher said.
Insanity is a person’s mental state at the time of a crime while competency is a defendant’s ability to aid in their own defense.
After the evaluation, if both doctors find him sane at the time of the crime, the defense has the right to seek other opinions or abandon the plea, he said. The prosecution has the right to do the same if the outcome is that he wasn’t sane at the time of the crime.
Landaeta remains in custody to answer on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge for using a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in prison. The doctor’s reports are due by July 27 and Landaeta will return to court for status of the plea, according to the DA’s Office.
