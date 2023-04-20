The man alleged to have killed his child’s mother in San Carlos by nearly severing her head in September had his arraignment delayed for three weeks as the defense explores the option to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
During a hearing March 23, the attorney for Jose Landaeta, 33, made a motion to have him examined by a psychiatrist to determine sanity at the time of the crime. His arraignment was set for April 19. However, during Wednesday’s hearing, Landaeta’s attorney asked for a three-month extension as they continued to explore plea options. The request was denied and the judge instead offered a three-week delay for the defense to determine its plea, according to the DA’s Office.
“It is a plea that doesn’t challenge the criminal acts but it says the person shouldn’t be held criminally responsible for the crime because at the time of the crime they were not able to distinguish right from wrong,” Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher said.
Landaeta allegedly killed his child’s mother, Karina Castro, 27, in San Carlos on Sept. 8 of last year. Castro was killed after being struck many times in the neck area with the sword. Following the alleged crime, Landaeta walked away and then returned to the scene within minutes of police arriving, not saying anything, the DA’s Office previously said.
The pair were engaged in a face-to-face argument in the street outside her apartment complex near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. The argument was over custody of their 1-year-old child, who was inside the apartment.
Landaeta remains in custody to answer on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon and faces 26 years to life in prison. His arraignment is set for May 11, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.