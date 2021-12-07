A 24-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found more than 80 items worth at least $14,000 that had been stolen from Home Depot stores around the Bay Area, Redwood City police said Tuesday.
Detectives learned last Friday of possible organized retail theft involving Eric Crossman and did a probation search at his home that resulted in the discovery of many high-end power tools and electronics that had been taken from Home Depots in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose, according to police.
Crossman was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, police said.
Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7110.
