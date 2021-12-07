Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found more than 80 items worth at least $14,000 that had been stolen from Home Depot stores around the Bay Area, Redwood City police said Tuesday.

Detectives learned last Friday of possible organized retail theft involving Eric Crossman and did a probation search at his home that resulted in the discovery of many high-end power tools and electronics that had been taken from Home Depots in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose, according to police.

Crossman was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, police said.

Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7110.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription