A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after it was discovered he may have burglarized a Millbrae storage unit multiple times and stole about $60,000 worth of high-end wine, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Between August and October, Scott Wellington Davis, is alleged to have taken the wine and used Craigslist to arrange cash sales. He is alleged to have received thousands of dollars from two unsuspecting buyers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was identified through surveillance cameras and witnesses and was arrested in his own storage unit at 210 Adrian Road. Detectives seized multiple amounts of wine bottles and some did not belong to the victim, which led detectives to believe there are other victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
If you believe you are a victim or have any information about the suspect, contact Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or email gcurrie@smcgov.org.
