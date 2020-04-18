Among the more than 600 inmates released early from San Mateo County jails in recent weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus are two people charged with human trafficking and other crimes, according to the California Attorney General’s Office.
Carlina Gamos, 67, and Noel Gamos, 40, were released April 13 based on new state rules mandating non-violent inmates go free before their sentences are up, according to Attorney General’s Office. The two are being supervised through the San Mateo County Probation Department.
A third man facing human trafficking as well as rape charges in the same case — Joshua Gamos, 42 — remains in custody on $3 million bail, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Carlina and Noel Gamos were previously in custody on $2.5 million bail.
The three are members of the same family and were arrested and charged in 2018 for allegedly committing crimes while operating Rainbow Bright, a northern San Mateo County-based adult residential and child care company. The Gamoses targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom were new to the country, for labor exploitation, according to a press release published by Attorney General’s Office.
A third family member, Gerlen Gamos, 38, was also arrested in 2018, but has been out of custody on supervised own recognizance, according to Wagstaffe.
Wagstaffe has been critical of the new state rules and feels it was a mistake to release Carlina and Noel Gamos from jail in part because he’s concerned they’ll flee the country.
“We continue to believe there are exceptions to the new rules and we feel this is one in that category,” Wagstaffe said. “The likelihood of disappearance and the seriousness of the offense warranted they stay in custody on this one.”
But the courts disagreed.
The Gamoses were charged by Attorney General’s Office with a total of 59 criminal counts. While serving the arrest warrants, agents also seized 14 illegal assault weapons, three of which were “ghost gun” rifles without serial numbers that allow their owners to bypass background checks and registration guidelines, according to the release.
“According to the complaint, Rainbow Bridges employees were forced to work nearly 24 hours a day, slept on floors and in garages, and were locked outside in the rain when the owners were not home,” the release states. “Rainbow Bright executives deterred the employees from leaving the dismal working conditions by regularly threatening to turn the employees over to U.S. immigration officials and by confiscating some employees’ passports.”
The charges were the result of a yearlong investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement (TRaCE) Task Force working in partnership with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Labor, among other agencies.
The case is set to go to trial Aug. 17.
