A man charged with human trafficking and rape was denied his request for reduced bail Monday — a decision applauded by a San Mateo County supervisor and the district attorney.
Joshua Gamos, 42, who is being held at the Maple Street Correctional Facility on $3 million bail, requested to be released or have his bail reduced to $300,000 because of concerns about contracting coronavirus in jail.
On Monday, a judge heard arguments by Gamos’ attorneys for one hour before denying the motion, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The decision was applauded by Wagstaffe as well as San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.
“Mr. Gamos is one of the worst actors in the history of San Mateo County when it comes to human trafficking. The court made the right decision by upholding his bail,” Canepa said, adding “there was a lot of community concern about this issue.”
Last week, Gamos’ family members Carlina Gamos, 67, and Noel Gamos, 40, were released from jail based on a new state policy aimed at reducing jail populations in response to the ongoing health crisis. The two were also charged with human trafficking among other crimes and are being monitored by the San Mateo County Probation Department. Prior to being released, both were in custody on $2.5 million bail.
Canepa disagreed with the court’s decision to release Carlina and Noel Gamos.
“Not everyone should be released because of COVID-19 and this is a perfect example,” Canepa said. “These crimes are egregious and I don’t think they should’ve been released.”
The family was arrested and charged by the California Attorney General’s Office in 2018 for allegedly committing crimes while operating Rainbow Bright, a northern San Mateo County-based adult residential and child care company. The Gamoses targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom were new to the country, for labor exploitation, according to a press release published by the Attorney General’s Office.
“According to the complaint, Rainbow Bridges employees were forced to work nearly 24 hours a day, slept on floors and in garages, and were locked outside in the rain when the owners were not home,” the release states. “Rainbow Bright executives deterred the employees from leaving the dismal working conditions by regularly threatening to turn the employees over to U.S. immigration officials and by confiscating some employees’ passports.”
Canepa felt Monday’s decision sends an important message to the region’s undocumented immigrant population.
“The most important message is our undocumented population lives in fear and sometimes they don’t report crimes,” Canepa said. “This sends a very clear message that when a crime is committed they should report it, and by upholding this bail, make sure this monster remains in jail.”
The Gamoses were charged by Attorney General’s Office with a total of 59 criminal counts. According to a press release published by Canepa, the charges also include grand wage theft amounting to some $8.5 million, tax evasion and possession of illegal firearms.
When agents served arrest warrants on the Gamoses, they seized 14 illegal assault weapons, three of which were “ghost gun” rifles without serial numbers that allow their owners to bypass background checks and registration guidelines, according to the release.
The Attorney General’s Office estimates that more than 100 employees were victimized and abused throughout the 10-year period by the Gamos family, according to the release.
A third family member, Gerlen Gamos, 38, was also arrested in 2018, but has been out of custody on supervised own recognizance.
The case will go to trial Aug. 17.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.