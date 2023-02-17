Chunli Zhao, the Half Moon Bay farmworker accused of killing seven in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in court Thursday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Zhao is accused of the workplace-motivated shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms in January. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has previously said Zhao told authorities he did so after a supervisor allegedly demanded Zhao pay a $100 fee for damaging a forklift. His next court appearance is set for May 3.
