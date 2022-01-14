An alert witness spurred police action in San Mateo that led to the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on the 700 block of South Claremont Street the evening of Jan. 12, according to police.
At about 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, officers were dispatched to the location after a witness heard the sound of a saw outside his business and saw someone removing the catalytic converter while another man remained in a dark Honda. Once the catalytic converter was removed, they drove south on South Claremont Street and an officer located it heading south on South B Street. The car was stopped on 11th Avenue at South B Street and the two were identified during an in-field lineup as Jose Guerrero Ramirez, the driver, and Samuel Gonzalez, the passenger. Both are 33, from San Pablo, according to police.
A search of the vehicle yielded two catalytic converters, two reciprocating saws, additional saw blades, a car jack, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Both were issued citations to appear due to COVID protocol, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.