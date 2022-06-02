A transient felon who carjacked a woman after fleeing from police and jumped into a creek in San Mateo in March was arrested in San Francisco Tuesday, according to police.
The incident March 10 took place at about 8:55 a.m., when Belmont police pursued a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on Highway 101. That pursuit ended near State Route 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard, when the driver fled on foot toward the Fiesta Meadows Park. There, he held a knife to a driver’s stomach and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center. Around the same time, someone told police a man matching the suspect’s description asked for a ride before jumping into the creek between Hillsdale Boulevard and 36th Avenue. Officers spotted him in the creek but he submerged himself deeper and was lost despite help from other agencies and a perimeter, according to police.
San Mateo police identified the suspect as Arnell Clark, 42. He previously lived near the area where the perimeter was established, which police believe helped him elude them, according to police.
Police obtained a $2.5 million arrest warrant and he already had a warrant for disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check with his probation officer. He was arrested in San Francisco at about 1 a.m. May 31, according to police.
