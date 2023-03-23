A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a box truck in San Carlos, leading to a police pursuit and a crash into another vehicle driven by the victim of the car theft, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On March 21, Salina Mares, 40, of Vallejo, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, felony reckless evading, larceny, driving with a suspended license from a DUI and two counts misdemeanor hit-and-run, according to the DA’s office.
The victim of the stolen truck left it idling with the keys inside outside his San Carlos business when Mares allegedly got into the truck and drove off. The victim allegedly attempted to pursue Mares in his own car but was halted when Mares allegedly hit the victim’s car head on in the stolen vehicle and proceeded to drive off, according to the DA’s office.
The victim called 911 and was able to tell the police where the vehicle was located using an electronic tracker. The police located the stolen vehicle with Mares allegedly inside the vehicle but she sped away and led deputies on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Mares allegedly rear ended another truck and drove off.
The vehicle was found unoccupied at a San Carlos hotel 20 minutes later. Mares was allegedly found a half mile away at another hotel. Mares is on felony probation for a prior car theft probation. The case was set on April 4 for the preliminary hearing. Mares remains in custody and her bail is set at $50,000.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional victims or anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.