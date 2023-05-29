Seven teenagers were arrested in Pacifica on Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a school.
Pacifica police responded to the 900 block of Oddstad Boulevard after a security alarm was triggered at about 3 p.m. Six of the seven teens allegedly tried to flee from officers and are now facing additional potential charges of resisting or delaying an officer. All are facing charges of possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.