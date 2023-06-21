A man accused of attempted murder for a San Carlos stabbing may file for mental health diversion court after his attorney announced he intends on filing the motion soon, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Gabino Garcia, 25, is accused of stabbing a man he got into a fight with in the early morning of Nov. 24. Garcia and the victim allegedly were strangers who got into a physical altercation outside of Drake’s Restaurant in San Carlos. They were separated and, during a break in the altercation, Garcia allegedly charged the victim and stabbed him multiple times in the chest. The victim suffered a punctured lung, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
