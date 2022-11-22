With some of the closely watched races from the Nov. 8 election finalized over the weekend, attention is turning to some of the other close races in Redwood City and even the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees.
All of the votes have been counted, aside from conditional and challenged ballots. The turnout is 58.1%.
In Redwood City’s District 2, Chris Sturken won with 1,090 votes, or 40.79%, and Margaret Becker has 1,039 votes, or 38.88%.
In the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, where there are three open seats for the Board of Trustees, April Northrup and Jackee Bruno have won with the third seat going to David Koss with 6,509 votes, or 22.05%, just over Gopal Ratnam, with 6,499 votes, or 22.02%.
Another close race that is now over is in Foster City, where Stacy Jimenez has a strong lead with 5,169 votes, or 29.13%, and Art Kiesel has 4,261 votes, or 24.01%. Right behind is incumbent Mayor Richa Awasthi, with 4,153 votes, or 23.4%. There are two open seats.
In San Mateo, Lisa Diaz Nash has won in District 1, with 5,423 votes, or 72.16%, over Nick Atkeson, with 2,092 votes, or 27.84%. In District 3, Robert Newsom Jr. has won with 2,564 votes, or 46.19%, over Sarah Fields, with 2,332 votes, or 42.01%, and Sergio Zygmunt, with 655 votes, or 11.8%. In District 5, Adam Loraine has won with 3,597 votes, or 51.66%, over Rod Linhares with 3,366 votes, or 48.34%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Monday, Nov. 21, which included votes by mail and at voting centers. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.