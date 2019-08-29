An airport shuttle was carjacked from San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday.
A shuttle driver was dropping off a customer around noon Tuesday when a suspect entered, ejected the driver and gained control of the vehicle, according to police.
The shuttle was later recovered in Berkeley.
The suspect is still at large, but likely does not pose a threat to the public, according to police.
