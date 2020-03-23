Passenger counts are down dramatically at the Bay Area’s three major airports, and the situation isn’t expected to improve significantly anytime soon in this time of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
And the situation could be made worse by an order from the governor of Hawaii requiring anyone flying into that state, tourist or resident, be placed on a mandatory two-week quarantine to protect against the coronavirus. That order takes effect at midnight Thursday.
Passenger volume at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday was down about 89% from the volume of the third Friday of March 2019, airport spokeswoman Demetria Machado said this weekend. The volume of passengers for the first 20 days of this month is down about 44% from that same period in 2019, she added.
Additionally, on Saturday, several flights from Oakland to the Chicago Midway and Las Vegas airports were canceled because Federal Aviation Administration personnel who work out of those airports have tested positive for coronavirus, Taylor said.
Chris Morgan, an airport duty manager at San Francisco International Airport, said a few flights into or out of SFO on Saturday were cancelled by weather problems, but that most of the recent downturn in passenger traffic is directly because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, recommendations against non-essential travel or simply fewer places to go that aren’t slowed down by concern about coronavirus.
“It’s been a pretty serious dropoff,” Morgan said.
On Friday, approximately 15,000 passengers passed through SFO, either arriving or departing. That compares with about 79,000 passengers going through SFO on Friday, March 22, 2019. That’s a drop of about 81% over a year.
The number of flights in and out of SFO, Morgan said, hasn’t dropped as much as the number of people. On Friday, there were about 900 flights in and out of that airport, down from the 1,200 to 1,300 a day in “normal” times. This suggests that there are many more flights flying at less than capacity than a year ago, Morgan said.
The number of flights will likely be cut back. Machado said that All Nippon Airways (Japan) and Hainan Airlines (China) have suspended flights in and out of San Jose, and that Air Canada plans to follow suit on April 1.
