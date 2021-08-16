An air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been extended through Monday, the fifth consecutive day that wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies to the region.
The smoke from Northern California and Southern Oregon wildfires is expected to mostly stay aloft with periods of coming down to the surface in the North and East Bay mountains and coastal regions down towards the Santa Cruz Mountains, air district officials said.
Air quality isn't expected to exceed the federal health standard and a Spare the Air Alert won't be in effect, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Residents should stay inside if they smell smoke and close doors and windows until it subsides, air district officials said.
It is also recommended that people affected by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
