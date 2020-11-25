The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking residents to not burn wood Wednesday night or on Thanksgiving to help keep air pollution from rising to unhealthy levels.
There is no Spare the Air alert in effect on either day, but air district said wood burning in fireplaces or wood stoves can significantly impact pollution in specific neighborhoods and also indoor air quality.
Wood smoke is the major source of air pollution in the region during the winter and can be especially harmful to children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.
“We are asking the public to help keep air pollution low this Thanksgiving by doing one significant thing — not burning wood indoors or outdoors,” air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said. “With the help of Bay Area residents, we can all have clean and healthy air to breathe over the holiday.”
