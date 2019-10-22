A 22-year-old man arrested earlier this month for raping a teen girl he worked with in an after-school program at the Belle Air Elementary School pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony charges alleging he had unlawful sex with a minor, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $25,000 bail, Armando Quintana appeared in court Monday for the first time since he was arrested at his home without incident Thursday, according to prosecutors and police. He has been charged with felony unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation with a child under 18 for the alleged offenses occurring Oct. 12, according to prosecutors.
Formerly an employee of the city of San Bruno, Quintana allegedly met the 16-year-old girl as friends this summer, and the two worked together at the elementary school’s after-school program. On Oct. 12, he allegedly texted her asking her to come over to help with his dad, and when she arrived, he took her into his bedroom and locked the door, according to prosecutors.
The teen allegedly asked him to stop at least two times as he allegedly undressed her and had sex with her. Though she allegedly told him he was causing her pain, he allegedly told her to be quiet and wouldn’t let her leave when she asked him if she could, according to prosecutors.
Quintana is believed to have previously lied about his age when he told the teen he was 18 years old, and claimed the incident was completely consensual. The teen allegedly went to a friend’s house after the incident, and they reported it to the police, according to prosecutors.
The county’s private defender program was appointed to Quintana’s case Monday, and his preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 1. He is next expected to appear in court Oct. 21 for Superior Court review conference, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.