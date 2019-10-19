A 22-year-old San Bruno man employed by the city of San Bruno working in an after-school program at Belle Air Elementary School was arrested at his residence Thursday for raping a juvenile, according to police.
On Monday, Oct. 14, officers from the San Bruno Police Department responded to an area hospital regarding the report that a juvenile was being treated for a sexual assault that had occurred in San Bruno a couple of days earlier, according to police.
Due to the traumatic state of the victim and the delicate nature of sexual assault investigations, the subsequent investigation took multiple days and ultimately revealed that the 16-year-old victim had been forcibly raped by 22-year-old Armando Alejandro Quintana, a San Bruno resident. On Oct. 17, San Bruno detectives arrested Quintana at his residence without incident. A search warrant was also executed at Quintana’s residence, according to police.
While the investigation is ongoing, police said at this time there is no indication that students in the afterschool program were victimized by Quintana, and the victim in this case was not a student of the program in which Quintana worked.
Anyone with any information related to this crime, or other crimes that might have been committed by this suspect, is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.