It’s been nearly a year since the horrifying crime in broad daylight on the streets of San Carlos that ended the life of Karina Castro allegedly at the hands of the father of one of her children.
And yet, her family and friends still attend the hearings to now determine if Jose Landaeta, 33, was sane at the time of the murder, after allegedly hitting Castro, 27, with a sword in the neck area many times, nearly decapitating her Sept. 8, 2022.
Delays are typical in San Mateo County Superior Court, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, was no exception. The case was continued to Tuesday, Aug. 29, because one of the doctors didn’t finish the report on time. Landaeta pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in May.
“It is very hard, it has gone on so long. It should have already been taken care of. Ever since he admitted to killing my daughter, it should have been over and he should be serving his time. It’s not fair it’s gone on this long. It’s almost been a whole year,” Laura Ingram, Castro’s mother, said.
It’s difficult because Landaeta already admitted to killing Castro, she added.
It’s the same for Castro’s father, Martin Castro Jr., who appeared bothered but not surprised by the delay, outside the courtroom wearing a shirt with his daughter’s face printed on it.
“What I think he is doing, is trying to keep himself off of death row or out of prison for as long as he can,” Castro Jr. said. “I told her [the victim’s mother], without even being here what was going to happen, delay it.”
Landaeta’s attorney, Robert Cummings, said the process can be lengthy when dealing with mental health cases. In particular, he said it is frustrating because the doctors are assessing Landaeta, who is now medicated, as opposed to days after the alleged murder.
“The problem is, you have a doctor evaluating him 10 months later,” Cummings said.
He believes that process will finish soon and the trial will begin when it is set in October.
Previous fighting
During the trial, Castro Jr. said he might camp in the parking lot because he plans to be there every day. He believes Landaeta planned to kill Karina Castro and there is evidence out there that supports it, he said.
“He told his friend, she’s got a target on her back and I am going to take care of it, that was one of the messages he sent,” Castro Jr. said.
However, Cummings said Landaeta may have been in a flight-or-fight mode because he feared Castro put a hit on Landaeta’s family members.
“She may have said something that was offensive to him and he was triggered and it came to a point where it all came down,” said Cummings, who added a person with paranoid schizophrenia would take those threats as a grave danger.
The night before Castro’s murder, Castro Jr. said the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was called because the two were fighting. The dispatcher on the phone allegedly told the caller, “That happens all the time over there, there is nothing we can do about it,” Castro Jr. said.
The next day, by noon Karina Castro was killed, he added.
Ingram said she was with Castro five minutes before the murder, dropping off some groceries for her. She said Landaeta lived at the apartment against the restraining order. The day of the murder, Karina Castro told Ingram she had been arguing with Landaeta.
“I told her not to talk too much. You just got to be careful because something is going to happen if you don’t, I always warned her,” Ingram said. “Anytime he hurt her, I took her out of the situation and put her in a hotel for as long as I could afford it.”
‘A good mother’
Another supporter, family friend Monica Camacho, was also with Castro the day of the murder. The two were like sisters, she said.
“Castro was a good mother and a strong person,” Camacho said.”She was a beautiful person and she was always there for me.”
Together, Castro and Camacho grew up together and, as adults, helped support each other as they raised children of similar ages. Castro had two children, and Landaeta is the father of one of them. Both are now in the care of Child Protective Services.
Camacho added Karina Castro allowed Landaeta to see his child, ultimately breaking the restraining order.
“He was crazy and there was a lot of threatening,” Camacho said.
The crime gained national attention and made waves locally due to its grisly nature. The Community Foundation of San Carlos and the city of San Carlos accepted more than $50,000 in donations from 516 donors that will go to a trust fund for Castro’s two children. The tragedy also nudged local leaders to increase domestic violence awareness. In October, San Carlos partnered with Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse in a pilot program aimed at better educating the public on the signs of domestic abuse.
Next steps
If both doctors find him sane at the time of the crime, the defense has the right to seek other opinions or abandon the plea, he said. The prosecution has the right to do the same if the outcome is that he wasn’t sane, according to the DA’s Office.
Insanity is a person’s mental state at the time of a crime while competency is a defendant’s ability to aid in their own defense.
Landaeta remains in custody to answer on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge for using a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in prison. His pretrial conference is set for Sept. 12 and the jury trial is set for Oct. 27, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.