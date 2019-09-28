A below-market rate apartment complex in Redwood City is finally going to be rebuilt after a severe fire in 2013 and all residents were displaced.
The city expects to receive revised plans for Hallmark House Apartment, a 72-unit complex located at 531 Woodside Road, by the end of October, with construction slated for January or February of 2020.
“I couldn’t be more happy when it starts construction,” said Mayor Ian Bain. “I’ve personally been working on this the last couple of years and there have been delays and snags along the way, but I’d say we now have the clearest sign that this will actually get rebuilt.”
Bain celebrated the development for being entirely below market rate, noting “those opportunities don’t come along that often.”
“We didn’t want to see the project sold or torn down because that meant it wouldn’t be deed restricted. We didn’t want to see this rebuilt as market rate, we wanted to restore the lost units. That’s most important,” Bain said.
Affordability levels for the complex will be the same as before the fire: 30% of the units will be affordable at 50% of area median income and 70% of units will be affordable at 60% of area median income. There will be 70 one-bedroom units, for which rent will range between $1,330 and $1,605, and one studio apartment.
Affordable housing developer KDF Communities, which owns the property, is currently working with a certified access specialist to ensure project plans are ADA compliant.
KDF purchased the property for $8 million in 2003 and then the city issued a loan to the company that allows the units to be reserved for low-income residents through 2058.
In 2016, KDF Communities submitted plans and obtained a building permit. The company was set to begin construction by December 2017 and compete the project within a year, but that never happened.
The building has been in disarray for six years as KDF and its partner failed to agree on plans for the property. Last year, the city began fining KDF as much as $1,000 a day for failing to rebuild and maintain the site.
“It’s blight,” Bain said. “It reflects badly on the city that this has taken so long. We’ve heard constant concerns and complaints about the condition of the building.”
The fire is believed to have started in a third-floor unit where a now-deceased man was cooking at about 1:45 a.m. The fire then moved through the 1964 complex, which was not outfitted with sprinklers. One-hundred people were displaced and 21 people were injured.
Many former tenants at Hallmark House Apartments sued the owner for the lack of sprinklers and smoke detectors at the building.
To apply for a unit in the complex, contact Cindy Avila, the city’s housing and grants specialist, at (650) 780-7229 or at cavila@redwoodcity.org.
