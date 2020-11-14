Markegard Family Grass-Fed, the family-owned organic ranch south of Half Moon Bay, continues to provide delivery services after facing recent fires and adjusting to the pandemic.
This family business run by Doniga Markegard, her husband Erik, and their four children, has been selling grass-fed meat in the Bay Area for 15 years including San Mateo, Sonoma and Marin counties. Their mission is to provide healthy local products that are 100% grass-fed, choosing not to participate in the industrial system.
“The fire greatly impacted us,” said Doniga Markegard referring to the CZU fires. “No lives were lost, thankfully. However, we had some severe property damage in Big Basin, where we had barns and shops, places where we invested to be able to hand down to our kids.”
This affected their business as they had to take a whole month to evacuate more than 300 livestock, move the animals around, and haul water and feeding, she said.
A GoFundMe page was started to help with the cleanup costs from the fire. They suffered a huge financial loss from this and all staff was 100% on deck for crisis mode, Markegard said. This was also the first year their fire insurance dropped them because of all the fires going on. They were dropped on two of their properties including the property that was lost, she said.
The business has also been operating differently since the pandemic started.
“The staff works in family groups so there’s minimal people interacting together,” Markegard said. “The person handling the product isn’t the same person handling the money. We completely overhauled our sanitization practices. So it’s just more procedures and added costs because of the pandemic and making sure we’re 100% safe in taking every precaution.”
The business also had to stop its popular farm dinners and ranch days where people could come to take a tour and purchase products directly from them. Fortunately, in the beginning of the pandemic, sales skyrocketed, Markegard said.
“We had a big demand for good, local, clean meat in the beginning,” she said.
The ranch transitioned to add a lot more delivery services. To meet the high demand, more employees were hired in March, including people who worked for them in the past.
“Other companies were trying to capitalize on the local food interests, and people wanted to buy our meats for their delivery service but we said no,” Markegard said. “We wanted people to know it was coming directly from us and not touched by more people.”
Markegard Family Grass-Fed employees would mask up, put rubber gloves on and put meat in the customer’s cooler outside their front door, she said.
“And our food security, what happened back in March when the shelves were bare, I hope that people will stick with us and realize a local economy is supporting local business and local farms and ranches, and doing good for the animals, for the land, and for the people that work for them,” Markegard said. “When a crisis happens, that’s when we will be here. It takes a whole community to get through a crisis like this.”
Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/markegard-fire-restoration to find out more and to donate.
