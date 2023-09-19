A man accused of using a gun to carjack a van near 42nd Avenue and Edison Street in San Mateo Friday afternoon faces 25 years in prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Ramirez Marquez, 18, of Oakland, is accused of pulling a gun and ordering a man who was sitting in his parked company truck to get out of the vehicle. Marquez is alleged to have been accompanied by two unidentified people. Marquez allegedly ordered the victim to lie on the ground or he would be shot. He allegedly got into the driver’s seat and fled, with the accomplices following, according to the DA’s Office.
At about 12:26 p.m. Sept. 15, officers responded to the location and sent out a countywide “be on the lookout” for a white van. Soon, Brisbane police spotted it going north on Highway 101 and pursued the suspect into San Francisco and onto city streets. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Market Street and Octavia Boulevard in San Francisco.
Marquez allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident. A loaded, unregistered pistol was found in Marquez’s possession, according to the police.
Marquez is charged with carjacking with a gun, robbery with a gun, felony evading police and illegal possession of a firearm. He remains in custody on $400,000 bail. He returns to court Oct. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
