San Mateo County got a good soaking this weekend and Monday, causing flooded roads, downed trees and power outages, and more rain is expected throughout the week.
The weather system, the second atmospheric river to drench the Bay Area this year, pushed the season’s total precipitation well above averages, with 7.25 inches measured from Oct. 1 to Monday at the San Francisco International Airport. The average for the span is 4.35 inches and last year saw just 0.62 inches recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
While good for the drought-stricken region, multiple overflowing creeks left roads flooded, including a portion of State Route 92, which remained closed between Highway 1 and Skyline Boulevard for several hours with both lanes opened at around 8 p.m. At least one building in Half Moon Bay flooded and Hillsborough also experienced “significant’’ localized flooding, according to police.
More than 4,200 in the county were without power at different times Monday evening.
Flash flood warnings for the CZU Lightning Complex burn area and flood advisories for other parts of the county remained Monday night, and a wind advisory in the county was also in place Monday for 15 mph to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.
In San Mateo, scaffolding collapsed late Monday morning blocking southbound lanes of El Camino Real just south of Fifth Avenue for much of the day. Three cars were hit with debris and occupants in two of the vehicles sustaining minor injuries, according to police. The lanes were reopened by Monday night and it was unclear if the collapse was directly related to weather.
Several car crashes were also reported throughout the day.
“We’ve been swamped with crashes all over the place, especially on [Interstate] 280,” California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel said, who added there were at least 10 crashes in the county as of midday Monday.
Total rainfall for the weekend and Monday measured 1 to 3 inches for much of the low-lying eastern portions of the county and 5 or more inches along the coast, including Half Moon Bay. Some higher elevations saw 9 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re doing really well, but just realize we’re still very early in the water year, and we just need to continue to see rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Cynthia Palmer said.
Palmer said the rest of the week will see lighter showers, with rain continuing early Tuesday followed by a brief clearing and more rain later Wednesday and Thursday. Another weather system is expected for the weekend.
Despite the rain, the majority of the state, 80% including San Mateo County, remains in an “extreme drought” or worse, which entails inadequate water for agriculture, wildlife and urban needs, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Nearly a third of the state, mostly in the Central Valley, is classified as being in an exceptional drought, the most severe rating.
This year’s rainy season will be affected by a La Niña climate pattern, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The pattern is expected to bring more rain to the Pacific Northwest and drier conditions to Southern California, putting San Mateo County somewhere in the middle.
Go to publicworks.smcgov.org/storm-preparedness to learn where to pick up free sandbags and for storm tips.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.