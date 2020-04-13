A unique holiday

The Rev. Dr. Penny Nixon, with her spouse Emily controlling the camera, live streams Easter Sunday service to the congregation of the Congregational Church of San Mateo via Facebook. The church was one of many across the globe where unconventional holiday celebrations were necessary to avoid the threat of COVID-19.

 Nick Rose/Daily Journal

