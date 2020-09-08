Millbrae’s hub of Bayfront hotels could soon grow according to plans for a new 209-room proposal adjacent to two other overnight destinations overlooking Highway 101.
The Starwood Group submitted plans to build a six-story Moxy Hotel at 401 E. Millbrae Ave., in a lot neighboring the Aloft and Westin hotels just south of the Millbrae Avenue exit.
The environmental review window for the proposal ended in July and it is set to soon go before the Millbrae Planning Commission, though no hearing date has been scheduled yet, according to planning officials.
With the addition of the new hotel, Millbrae would offer as many as 928 rooms in the city while this area would be accommodated by the 876 parking spaces in the adjacent lot. The Moxy would be roughly the same size as the Aloft and Westin, which are six and seven stories respectively.
Beyond rooms for visitors, plans call for a bar and café, lounge, lobby with a library, fitness room, kitchen and a roof deck available to guests.
According to environmental documents which assume timely approval from officials, construction on the project could being this fall and be complete by the end of 2021.
A subsidiary of the Marriott brand, Moxy Hotels specialize in small rooms for guests while placing extra emphasis on gathering spaces at the bar, lobby and other common areas, according to the company’s website.
The Starwood Group is pushing ahead with plans to build the hotel, despite the devastation brought to the travel industry by the pandemic, said city officials.
Following the mid-March county health order requiring residents shelter in place, the hotel industry, like many, experienced huge drops in revenue, said county tourism officials who anticipated it would take years for travel businesses to rebound.
Hotels along the Bayshore would normally see occupancy filled at nearly 90% largely due to traffic from the San Francisco International Airport, but those numbers dropped to single digits in March, April and May.
The once $1.1 billion industry in 2019 is expected to lose up to 60% of revenue for 2020 according to conservative estimates, said officials in July.
Earlier this year, city officials assumed Millbrae would see a significant hit to its transient occupancy tax, or the revenue generated when a visitor stays in a local hotel. To that end, they anticipated hotel income would drop from $8.3 million received in the previous fiscal year to $4.7 million this year.
Beyond the proposal for the Moxy Hotel east of Highway 101, officials also expect another new hotel with 164 rooms will be built in the mixed-use development near the train station. And plans are under consideration to rebuild the El Rancho Inn into a housing development with a new hotel featuring between 150 and 200 rooms on an adjacent lot.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.